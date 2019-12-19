Son allegedly attacks elderly mother, breaks her jaw

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Authorities responded to a call yesterday morning about a son who had attacked his mother, allegedly breaking her jaw before forcing her to hang up on dispatch and health professionals.

Around 10:30 a.m., authorities arrived on the scene to see an elderly woman run from the house covered in blood while repeatedly saying “Please, don’t let him do this to me.” The responding officer directed her to move away from the home and asked where her son was. While trying to remove the woman from the dangerous area, the officer says he saw a man moving inside. Authorities ordered the person to show his hands and come outside.

Adam Wade, 33, responded to the orders by becoming belligerent and allegedly charged the officers, yelling “[Explicit] you pigs, I ain’t scared of you. I’m going to kill you.”

An officer ordered Wade to get on the ground and hit him in the head with the butt of his rifle after he refused to comply. Wade fell but continued making threats even after authorities deployed a taser. After battling Wade’s resistance, officers were able to cuff him.

Inside the home, officers found several broken items, including phones. Officers also discovered a gun in a bedroom. Authorities say the home was covered in blood.

An ambulance was dispatched to treat the victim’s injuries and Wade’s injuries sustained from the arrest. EMS services took the mother to the hospital while police transported Wade to the ER.

Wade’s mother says the argument started over threatening to change his medication and call the police because of his behavior. Wade allegedly flew into a rage at the suggestion, saying he would shoot her and the police if she called 911. The woman says he choked her and punched her in the face multiple times. He also broke the phones she used when attempting to call for help.

Wade told officers that he wasn’t aware of how his mother was injured and that he wasn’t afraid of officers, continuing to threaten them.

Wade is at Southern Regional Jail under a $12,000 bond.