Some schools closing early due to flooding

(WOAY) – Heavy rain is causing flooding across Southern West Virginia which has prompted some schools to close early.

McDowell County Schools will be closing. “All MCS students are being released at this time to return home. Please make sure you or a designee are at the bus stops to pick up your children safely. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your child’s school. If roadways are blocked and your child can not be safely returned home, children will be brought back to the school campus.”

Mercer County Schools will be dismissing at 11 am due to flooding.

Summers County Schools will be closing at 11 am due to flooding

Tazewell County Schools in Virginia are closed due to flooding.

Wyoming County High Schools will be dismissed at 11 am. All Wyoming County Elementary and Middle School’s will be dismissed at 12 pm.