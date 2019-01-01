Some Kicked Off The New Year With A Hike

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia spent part of the first day of the New Year by taking a hike.

A group of around 30 people went on a hike at ace adventures. The hike was around miles, taking a range of 2 to 3 hours to complete.

While burning calories during the hike, Everyone’s mind was put to use as well, learning some of the histories around the areas the hiking trail took them on.

“Wow, it was almost six miles, quite interesting because you’re on a trail at first and your hiking up and down a little bit until you get to a certain point. The best part is that there is a historical part of this too. we learned a lot about mining in the gorge area and how the town of Thurmond was the place where people had to go to get everything,” said, Kay Bess, Active SWV Board Member

Hiking is not the only activity that active southern West Virginia offers. There are a variety of activities to help keep and get you into shape.