Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Some Kicked Off The New Year With A Hike
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Some Kicked Off The New Year With A Hike

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 01, 2019, 15:45 pm

32
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia spent part of the first day of the New Year by taking a hike.

A group of around 30 people went on a hike at ace adventures. The hike was around miles, taking a range of 2 to 3 hours to complete.

While burning calories during the hike, Everyone’s mind was put to use as well, learning some of the histories around the areas the hiking trail took them on.

“Wow, it was almost six miles, quite interesting because you’re on a trail at first and your hiking up and down a little bit until you get to a certain point. The best part is that there is a historical part of this too. we learned a lot about mining in the gorge area and how the town of Thurmond was the place where people had to go to get everything,” said, Kay Bess, Active SWV Board Member

Hiking is not the only activity that active southern West Virginia offers. There are a variety of activities to help keep and get you into shape.

Previous PostLewisburg's Annual Shanghai Parade Kicked Off The New Year
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X