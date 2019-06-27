Softball Camp at Independence High School

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Area softball players are improving their skills this week at a camp at Independence High School, led by West Virginia Wesleyan head coach Steve Warner.

In addition to Warner, participants are also receiving instruction from coaches at Shepherd, Glenville State, and Division I Buffalo. Around 70 players are taking part this week, divided into two sessions; the afternoon session features players close to entering high school.

Warner says one of the main points of focus this week has been fundamentals for all positions, but he is impressed by the work ethic from those in the camp.