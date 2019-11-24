Sock Drive at Legacy Church

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – Legacy Church held their 3rd annual sock drive for people experiencing homelessness.

Socks are among the most needed but least donated item.

“They think well if it’s a dollar sock, I’m not donating socks but if they’re not eating they’re gonna try to get some food before socks and then they wear them out,”said Jeannie Bowman Pastor’s wife and Coordinator.

Hanes has been conducting sock drives for the last nine years and according to their partner a Non Profit media company Invisible people; homelessness has increased due to lack of affordable housing. It is also difficult to have an exact estimate of how many people are homeless.

Socks can prevent frostbite, increase blood circulation and for those that have diabetes socks can save limbs.

The sock drive will be going on till 12/2/19 and donations will be accepted Mon-Fri between 9-6.