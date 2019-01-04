Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Social Security to increase in 2019

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 04, 2019, 17:07 pm

BECKLEY (WOAY)- If you receive social security- good news! You’re going to get a little more money every month in 2019!

It’s a two point eight percent increase- the largest in seven years. That means the average person will get about a 40 dollar bump a month. This is all because the cost of living in our county has increased. Here at home- retired workers at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging are happy to get more cash- but say more needs to be done.

There are more people who depend on social security as there main income,” said Director Jack Tanner. “We are definitely appreciative of the increase.”

The 40 dollar a month increase adds up to a little over 1400 dollars for the entire year.

