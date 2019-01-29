Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Social Security tax break bill advances in WV House
Local NewsTop Stories

Social Security tax break bill advances in WV House

Terell BaileyBy Jan 28, 2019, 21:14 pm

18
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A bill to eliminate West Virginia personal income taxes on Social Security retirement benefits has been forwarded to the state House of Delegates.

The House finance committee advanced the bill Monday.

Gov. Jim Justice proposed the cut in his State of the State speech earlier this month.

If passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, it would mean a $50 million reduction in revenue collected.

West Virginia is among 13 states that currently tax Social Security benefits. Surrounding states aren’t among them.

Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow has said most senior citizens in the state don’t pay taxes on Social Security income because they don’t make enough money.

Previous PostAP High School Basketball Rankings - January 28
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X