WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News Social media rushes to define Trump’s ‘covfefe’ tweet
National NewsTop Stories

Social media rushes to define Trump’s ‘covfefe’ tweet

Scott PickeyBy May 31, 2017, 11:10 am

227
0
Advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.”

Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings. One user joked that “covfefe” is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website. Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTrump to world leaders, "Here's my number. Call me!"
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives