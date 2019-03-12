Sobriety Checkpoint To Take Place In Raleigh County Thursday

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday, March 14, 2019, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County.

The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.

The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug-impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crimestoppers or any law enforcement agencies.