Sobriety checkpoint to take place in Fayette County

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Fayette County.
The checkpoint will take place on Friday, September 6 from 6 pm until midnight at the intersection of Scarbro Loop Road and WV 16.
By Tyler BarkerAug 27, 2019, 10:43 am1
