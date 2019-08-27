Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Sobriety checkpoint to take place in Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 27, 2019, 10:43 am

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Fayette County.

The checkpoint will take place on Friday, September 6 from 6 pm until midnight at the intersection of Scarbro Loop Road and WV 16.

Tyler Barker

