Snickers offers 1 million free candy bars in favor of petition to move the date of Halloween

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 06, 2019, 11:34 am

42
0

After an online petition proposed to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October garnered massive support, Snickers doubled down on the effort and upped the excitement by offering 1 million candy bars to Americans if the change goes into effect.

The candy bar brand tweeted, “If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America. Join the petition!”

SNICKERS®

@SNICKERS

A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October? Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America. Join the petition! https://www.change.org/p/president-of-the-united-states-join-the-saturday-halloween-movement 

Sign the Petition

Join the Saturday Celebration

change.org

313

737 people are talking about this

While some candy fans were on board, many reactions shamed the brand for “trying to steal a holiday for your sales figures.”

LadyV@KatsAndMeows

Be honest.
You’re just “HUNGRY” for that money that weekend sales brings.
Don’t worry, I will NOT be buying your product especially if this goes into effect.

18

Many replied in kind, adding that they would boycott Snickers and stop buying the candy altogether.

jenijenc3@jenijenc31

I’d rather than change the date of Halloween.

38

Others have continued to sign the Change.org petition. As of Monday morning it had more than 137,000 signatures — so close to the 150,000 goal.

The Halloween & Costume Association, which started the movement, called for a “Safer, Longer, Stress-Free Celebration.”

(MORE: The history of Halloween)

The company claimed that there are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year and 70% of parents don’t accompany their children when they go trick-or-treating.

It was not immediately clear how moving the date for the holiday would help solve that problem, but the petition noted that the switch would allow for a full day of celebration rather than “rushed evening weekday hours.”

People who signed the petition appeared to agree.

(MORE: Medicine isn’t candy: How to keep your kids safe this Halloween)

“Halloween Trick or Treating for children would be much safer if celebrated during daylight hours, which can only happen on non school days like Saturday,” a user, identified as Howard Beige, wrote in the “Reasons for signing” section.

Halloween is celebrated on Oct. 31.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

