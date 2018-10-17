Search
Smithfield Meat Plant Employee Allegedly Urinates On Products While Working

Terell BaileyBy Oct 17, 2018, 00:17 am

SMITHFIELD, Va. (AP) – A Virginia meat-processing company says more than 50,000 pounds (23,000 kilograms) of product has been discarded after an employee is alleged to have urinated while working on a production line.

Smithfield Foods Inc. spokeswoman Lisa Martin tells news outlets in a Tuesday statement that the employee was filmed allegedly urinating at the packing plant in Smithfield over the weekend. She says he has been suspended while the company investigates.

Martin says it was isolated and the company has taken appropriate measures to ensure product quality. She says the facility had immediately halted production and sanitized all equipment several times before operations resumed.

