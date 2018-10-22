Search
Smithers Structure Fire Leaves Several Injured

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 21, 2018, 23:47 pm

SMITHERS (WOAY)- A structure fire in Fayette County sends several to the hospital, including some firefighters.

Fayette County Dispatch tells Newswatch that four local fire departments arrived at the scene around Noon Sunday. The structure fire occurred on Billy Hobbs Avenue in Smithers. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The extent of the injuries are also unknown, but the people involved were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Stick with Newswatch for this developing story.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker

