Smith Looks to Separate Himself From Three Other Republicans Running in 27th District

PRINCETON, W.Va (WOAY) – Republican Doug Smith has joined the pool of candidates running for the three seats in the House of Delegates in the 27th district.

Smith grew up in Kansas but found his home in West Virginia after serving in the state during his 34-year tenure in the U.S. Army. Once he found out John Shott would not be returning to the House, he wanted Republicans to keep control so he threw his hat in. Smith will be taking on incumbents Eric Porterfield and Joe Ellington as well as former House member Marty Gearhart. The four will be vying for three seats.

He separates himself from the other three running by saying he is not a “single-issue candidate.” His platform is centered around tax and business regulation reform and continuing with education reform. Even though he has never served as an elected official before, he says his military experience has taught him everything he knows about serving and compromise.

“I would like to see West Virginia as a place that everybody wants to come home but people will come home and we have to improve the business environment here,” Smith said. “And if we don’t improve the business environment here, and like I said before that’s education, that’s roads, that’s broadband making this a state that businesses want to come to and when businesses start coming here, then people will come.”

The 27th district includes Mercer and parts of Raleigh County. The primary will take place on May 12th of 2020.