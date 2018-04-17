Smiles Brought To Faces At Local Veterans Affairs Medical Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)-Veterans staying at the Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center received a special surprise today.

The Vietnam Veterans Of America and the James Monroe High school JROTC visited patients in the Community Living Center to donate blankets to the patients.

Smiles and laughter lit up the Living Center as blankets, quilts, and shawls to the patients.

One patient, Joe Rose shared with WOAY why he chose the quilt that he did, “I loved the American design on the blanket, the American Eagle caught my eye because I was a 101 Airsoft Ft. Camel screaming Eagles. This blanket just really caught my eye especially the Eagle,” said Rose.

All of the blankets, quilts, and shawls received Tuesday morning were handmade by the Vietnam Veterans Of America.

