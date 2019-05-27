Small Town Closes Out Holiday Weekend With Parade

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – After years of going quietly, Fayetteville changed things up this year and ended the holiday weekend with a festive parade.

“ It’s been a long time since we’ve had one and it’s a good way to honor our veterans that have given all for us so we can have our freedom,” said town recorder Zenda Vance, who planned the event. “That’s just a good thing to do, to remember our veterans.”

Memorial Day was established to recognize soldiers and other military members that paid the ultimate sacrifice. Some, however, choose to recognize others as well.

“You know, Christ died and provided us an eternity with him, similar to the soldiers that died and provided us the freedom to live here in this country,” said Stanley Boyd with the Emmanuel Baptist Church. The church was just one of many organizations to participate in the parade.

Originally, the town planned to hold a flag and brick dedication in memory of military lives lost. Due to speakers being unable to make the event, that portion of the celebration has been postponed to June 20.

