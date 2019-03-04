Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage

Small Earthquake Occurs In Greenbrier County

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 04, 2019, 14:40 pm

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A small earthquake was reported in Greenbrier County Monday morning.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred about 8 miles north of Alderson, WV.  It happened at around 2:41 am just off of Grassy Meadows Road to the West of Bennett Mountain.

No injuries were reported.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

