Small Earthquake Occurs In Greenbrier County
By Tyler BarkerMar 04, 2019, 14:40 pm
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A small earthquake was reported in Greenbrier County Monday morning.
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred about 8 miles north of Alderson, WV. It happened at around 2:41 am just off of Grassy Meadows Road to the West of Bennett Mountain.
No injuries were reported.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com