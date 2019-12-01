Small Business Saturday Spotlight: Appalachian Coffee House

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Coffee House is located in downtown Princeton. It has all the charm and community support.

WVU student Morgan Akers says supporting small businesses is important. “It helps the economy of the town, of the people who aren’t in big corporations and I think it’s important to help them out because they are the heart of this city.”

The Harvard Business Review published a study that said 72 percent of people believe locally-owned businesses were more likely than large companies to be involved in improving their communities.

“A lot of the small businesses give back to the community in some way or form. They are more part of the community than bigger chain coffee shops,” said Cole Solomon a regular at Appalachian Coffee House.

The Appalachian coffee house is considered a hidden gem on Mercer St. for coffee lovers. It boasts a five-star rating on yelp. The community continues to prove its buying power.

The coffee shop also has a community center in the back that can be utilized by the public for events.