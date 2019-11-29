BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Small Business Saturday celebrates its 10th year of supporting small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Small Business Saturday is held every year to support all the small local businesses in Beckley. Carpenter’s Loft is offering 20 percent the entire store and is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

“Well, we offer different things. People bring their vases in and we make them floral arrangments. If someone wants a piece of furniture and they don’t like the color, I’ll paint it for them. I’ll do whatever it takes to make the customer happy,” said Carpenter’s Loft Owner, Paula Mullins.

On Tuesdays, Carpenter’s Loft offers 10 percent to anyone who brings their own tote bag.