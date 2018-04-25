Small Business Awards Comes To Beckley

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – Small business owners and local entrepreneurs will be honored on Thursday evening for all their hard work.

Local business advising company “The Hive” will host its first annual Small Business Awards.

Attendees will be able to hear first hand how the company operates and why it’s important for the mountain state to start having more small businesses.

The ceremony will be used as a time to celebrate all their clients accomplishments.

“We want to celebrate the accomplishments the people we have been working with. We’re so proud of what the people have been able to do. Our clients are growing and we’re seeing progress, it’s been a year so it’s time to celebrate, “Outreach Coordinator, Sarah Campbell said.

The Small Business Awards will take place tomorrow at 5 p.m. it’s held inside the Innovation building on WVU Techs campus. The event is free and open to the public.

