Skin care company from Poland opens center in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A company from Poland has opened its first branch in the U.S. with a sales and distribution center in West Virginia.

Bandi Laboratories has made skin care products in Poland for more than 30 years. It opened its center in Martinsburg last week. The West Virginia Development Office said in a news release that Bandi plans to have a U.S. manufacturing facility within the next five years.

CEO Joanna Draniak-Kicinska and her family have moved to the U.S. to launch the branch.

Bandi is selling to consumers through Amazon and has a website dedicated to the U.S. market.

