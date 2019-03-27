Ski Season Skids to a Halt

GHENT, W.Va. (WOAY) – As temperatures are rising, ski season has officially come to an end–but that doesn’t mean your favorite local resorts are going dormant.

Winterplace closed for the season this past weekend, with Saturday being the last day the slopes were open. Now, the snow is melting away and the real work is just beginning.

During the off season, the resort starts planning for next winter. The marketing team is hard at work selling season passes for next season and the resort equipment is going through inspection processes. Although skiing is off, the resort will still have some visitors.

“The facility gets used a lot of times for different [gatherings],” said executive vice president Tom Wagner. “Along with that, we’ll start our fall lift rides in the fall.”

Wagner said there is no set date on when they open for the season again, but there have been years that they have been able to open as early as the day after Thanksgiving.