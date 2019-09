WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Several inmates are facing additional charges after a drug investigation took place at Stevens Correctional Facility.

According to Sergeant McKenzie, six inmates were arrested during a drug round at the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County. The six inmates are facing up to 14 drug charges total.

No names have been released and more arrests could be made. The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.