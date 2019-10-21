Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Six Arrested on Drug Charges
Six Arrested on Drug Charges

Kassie SimmonsBy Oct 21, 2019, 11:38 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Six people were arrested in Mount Hope on several charges on Friday.

Khori Johnson, 48; Devonte Chapman Jr., 29; Donovan Goodman, 23; Terrance Love, 24; Paige Crouch, 26; and Alisha Loeffler, 27 are at Southern Regional Jail on charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit a felony.

On Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a Mount Hope apartment complex. Authorities found evidence of an area designated to package narcotics including scales and unused baggies.

Johnson was found on a bed with a brown powdery substance, suspected to be heroin.  Johnson allegedly had $2,928 in his pockets and a semi-automatic handgun hiding under the bed he was found on. Johnson is not permitted to own a firearm due to a prior conviction for murder. His bond is set at $50,000.

Chapman was caught attempting to flush something down the toilet when authorities entered the residence. Nearby was a baggie containing what appeared to be heroin. Chapman allegedy had $2,492 in his pocket and a handgun. He is also not permitted to own a firearm due to a home invasion conviction. His bond is set at $50,000.

Crouch, who lives at the apartment, was found in a bedroom with what appeared to be heroin and meth. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Loeffler was also found with heroin and meth. Her bond is set at $40,000

Goodman and Love were arrested after authorities allegedly found heroin in the same room they were in. Both have bond set at $40,000.

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

