Six Arrested on Drug Charges

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Six people were arrested in Mount Hope on several charges on Friday.

Khori Johnson, 48; Devonte Chapman Jr., 29; Donovan Goodman, 23; Terrance Love, 24; Paige Crouch, 26; and Alisha Loeffler, 27 are at Southern Regional Jail on charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit a felony.

On Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a Mount Hope apartment complex. Authorities found evidence of an area designated to package narcotics including scales and unused baggies.

Johnson was found on a bed with a brown powdery substance, suspected to be heroin. Johnson allegedly had $2,928 in his pockets and a semi-automatic handgun hiding under the bed he was found on. Johnson is not permitted to own a firearm due to a prior conviction for murder. His bond is set at $50,000.

Chapman was caught attempting to flush something down the toilet when authorities entered the residence. Nearby was a baggie containing what appeared to be heroin. Chapman allegedy had $2,492 in his pocket and a handgun. He is also not permitted to own a firearm due to a home invasion conviction. His bond is set at $50,000.

Crouch, who lives at the apartment, was found in a bedroom with what appeared to be heroin and meth. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Loeffler was also found with heroin and meth. Her bond is set at $40,000

Goodman and Love were arrested after authorities allegedly found heroin in the same room they were in. Both have bond set at $40,000.