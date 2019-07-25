Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Six Arrested in Oak Hill Drug Bust

Kassie SimmonsBy Jul 25, 2019, 09:51 am

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOAY) – Six people were arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation into illegal drug distribution. Two others have outstanding warrants.

Around 7:30 Wednesday night, the Oak Hill Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police assissted the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force to execute two search warrants on Central Avenue in Oak Hill.

Police say drugs were purchased at both 926 Central Ave. and 17 Rakes St. Both properties are owned by Jerry Williams.

While executing the warrants, officers say they found a large amount of meth and heroin along with several firearms.

Arrests are as follows:

  • Amber Fisher, age 29, from Oak Hill
    • 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Christopher Barrett, age 32, from Oak Hill
    • Conspiracy
  • Allen Baxter, age 37, from Oak Hill
    • Capias
  • Starr Young, age 37, from Oak Hill
    • Capias
  • Brandon Wilburn, age 33, from Oak Hill
    • Capias
  • Bryanna Hodge, age 27, from Oak Hill
    • Conspiracy
    • Shoplifting

All suspects were taken to Southern Regional Jail.

There are still warrants outstanding for Shane Young and Michael Perry of Oak Hill in relation to this investigation. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Oak Hill Police Department at (304) 465-0596.

