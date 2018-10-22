Six Arrested For Protesting The Mountain Valley Pipeline In Raleigh County

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – Protesters gathered for a rally at the Mountain Valley Pipeline pipe yard in Beaver.

A group called “Appalachians Against Pipelines” were out today protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Due to the presence of these pipeline fighters, equipment trucks were not able to move in or out of the pipe yard for over an hour, effectively shutting down a large portion of operations at this location for a couple of hours. Around 12 people were there and six of those were arrested and charged for obstructing and trespassing.

“I don’t support the pipeline because it’s an unsustainable solution for our future. That is part one. Part two is West Virginia has been ravaged for a hundred years by coal, now the fracking and natural gasses taken over what’s left of us. Our water is being destroyed every day, it’s irreversible damage to our water, and we can’t afford to continue to let these kind of things happen,” said Paul Brown, Fayette County Resident

“So, we are taking a stand against this pipeline because it cuts 300 miles through really delicate ecosystems. It poses a very huge risk to human health and safety,” said Alice Beecher, Fayette County Resident

The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project is a natural gas pipeline system that spans approximately 303 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia