Sisters Venus and Serena Williams Will Be In Action Headlining The 2018 Greenbrier Tennis Classic

Daniella HankeyBy Mar 30, 2018, 16:00 pm

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, WV (WOAY)- The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will celebrate its seventh anniversary with a weekend packed full of tennis and the game’s biggest stars including: Venus and Serena Williams .

 

Sisters Venus Williams and Serena Williams will highlight a six-player lineup, which also includes two current men’s players and two legends of the sport, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

 

This will be Venus’ third trip to the Greenbrier. She appeared at the Champions Classic the last two years and even had the crowd laughing as she danced to her favorite song. 2018 will be the first Champions Classic that Serena will take part in.

 

SCHEDULE OF WEEKEND EVENTS:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2018

10:30am –11:00am – Autograph Session: Venus Williams and Serena Williams
(Indoor Courts)

11:00am – Gates open at Center Court at Creekside

12:00pm – Women’s Singles Match: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams

2:00pm – Men’s Singles Match: TBA

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2018

10:00am – Gates open at Center Court at Creekside

11:00am – Legends Singles Match: TBA

1:00pm – Mixed Doubles Match: TBA

 

Tickets starting at $25 per person for The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Greenbrier.com/TennisClassic.

 

 

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

