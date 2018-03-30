Sisters Venus and Serena Williams Will Be In Action Headlining The 2018 Greenbrier Tennis Classic

WHITE SULPHER SPRINGS, WV (WOAY)- The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will celebrate its seventh anniversary with a weekend packed full of tennis and the game’s biggest stars including: Venus and Serena Williams .

Sisters Venus Williams and Serena Williams will highlight a six-player lineup, which also includes two current men’s players and two legends of the sport, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

This will be Venus’ third trip to the Greenbrier. She appeared at the Champions Classic the last two years and even had the crowd laughing as she danced to her favorite song. 2018 will be the first Champions Classic that Serena will take part in.

SCHEDULE OF WEEKEND EVENTS:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2018

10:30am –11:00am – Autograph Session: Venus Williams and Serena Williams

(Indoor Courts)

11:00am – Gates open at Center Court at Creekside

12:00pm – Women’s Singles Match: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams

2:00pm – Men’s Singles Match: TBA

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2018

10:00am – Gates open at Center Court at Creekside

11:00am – Legends Singles Match: TBA

1:00pm – Mixed Doubles Match: TBA

Tickets starting at $25 per person for The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Greenbrier.com/TennisClassic.

