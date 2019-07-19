Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Sinkhole Damage Has DOH Making Repairs to Roadway on US 19 in Mercer County

By Jul 19, 2019, 16:14 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A sinkhole along US19 in Mercer County has DOH crews making repairs to the damaged roadway.

“There has been a sinkhole between the railroad tracks and US 19 near Goins Gas and Produce and the car wash for nearly a year,” stated DOH District 10 Manager Alan Reed.  “All the rain we have had has caused damage to the roadway, so DOH crews have had to close a lane to repair the damage.”

Repairs include digging out the roadway and rebuilding the base with rock and stone and resurfacing it with asphalt.  The process required DOH crews to coordinate with the railroad to begin the repair work.  Highways expects to complete the project by Wednesday of next week.

