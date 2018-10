BRAMWELL,WV (WOAY)- A sinkhole has caused a road closure in Mercer County.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, there is a sinkhole on US-52 WB at Bowen Lane.

At this time 2 of 2 westbound lanes are closed.

Drivers are asked to be prepared to stop or find an alternate route.

