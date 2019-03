RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There has been a single car accident reported this morning on North Sand Branch Road in Bradley.

Dispatch received the call at 5:22 a.m. of a car that went over the embankment. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Jan Care Ambulance and Bradley Prosperity Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did sustain injuries and was transported to the local hospital.