BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It was national signing day across the country and four athletes at Woodrow Wilson High School signed their National letter of Intent’s to play at the next level.

Nicholas Wickline – Alderson Broaddus

Avante Barnett – Alderson Broaddus

Colton Wright – Alderson Broaddus

Micah Hancock – University of Charleston

Here’s what the three players going to Alderson Broaddus had to say about signing.

Micah Hancock was unavailable for an interview.