Shutdown prompts postponement of retreat in W.Va.

Jan 23, 2019

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) – An annual retreat for Republican members of Congress at a West Virginia resort has been postponed due to the government shutdown.

The retreat had been scheduled from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.

The Congressional Institute said in a statement Wednesday that members of Congress instead should be in Washington, D.C., “negotiating a path that gets our federal workforce back on the job.”

The statement says the conference will be rescheduled for later this year.

Last year a train carrying congressional Republicans to the resort struck a garbage truck at a crossing in Crozet, Virginia. One person in the truck was killed.

