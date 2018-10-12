CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch
Shots fired on Temple Street Friday morning
By Daniella HankeyOct 12, 2018, 10:05 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Shots were fired at the 300 Block of Temple Street in Beckley on Friday morning.
Upon arrival, officers discovered three vehicles and one residence had been struck by fired bullets.
No injuries were reported. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate a suspect and/or a suspect vehicle.
This is the second such incident targeting this residence within the past three weeks.
The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance; anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
