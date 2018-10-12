Shots fired on Temple Street Friday morning

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Shots were fired at the 300 Block of Temple Street in Beckley on Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three vehicles and one residence had been struck by fired bullets.

No injuries were reported. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate a suspect and/or a suspect vehicle.

This is the second such incident targeting this residence within the past three weeks.

The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance; anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).