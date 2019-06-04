Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
‘Shots Fired’ Incident Reported At Lewisburg Bar Prompts Investigation

Terell BaileyBy Jun 03, 2019, 21:50 pm

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- An investigation is underway after a ‘shots fired’ incident was reported on Friday at a Lewisburg Bar.

According to the Lewisburg Police Department, they responded to an unnamed bar on Friday, June 1st at around 12:20 A.M.

There were no reported injuries in the incident; however, two buildings and one vehicle were struck by gunfire. 

Anthony Avila-Rivera of Ronceverte was arrested on Monday, June 3rd and charged with 5 felony counts of Wanton Endangerment Involving A Firearm.

The investigation is on-going and is being conducted by Officers Clendenen, Tate, Dove & Hughes of the Lewisburg Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Lewisburg Police Department at (304)-645-1626.

Terell Bailey

