‘Shots Fired’ Incident Reported At Lewisburg Bar Prompts Investigation

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- An investigation is underway after a ‘shots fired’ incident was reported on Friday at a Lewisburg Bar.

According to the Lewisburg Police Department, they responded to an unnamed bar on Friday, June 1st at around 12:20 A.M.

There were no reported injuries in the incident; however, two buildings and one vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Anthony Avila-Rivera of Ronceverte was arrested on Monday, June 3rd and charged with 5 felony counts of Wanton Endangerment Involving A Firearm.

The investigation is on-going and is being conducted by Officers Clendenen, Tate, Dove & Hughes of the Lewisburg Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Lewisburg Police Department at (304)-645-1626.