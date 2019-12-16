Shots fired in Raleigh County

By Yazmin RodriguezDec 15, 2019, 20:49 pm
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is currently responding to a shots fired report.
Details are limited, but according to dispatch, the call came in just a few minutes ago. The shooting happened on Acord Mountain Road, just off Lester Highway.
Stick with Newswatch for more details.
