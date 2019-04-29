Shots Fired In Mercer County Hit Elementary School

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Deputies are searching for the person(s) that were shooting at a target but ended up hitting an elementary school.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday afternoon, someone was on Charity Lane shooting at a target but ended up missing, and the bullets hit the Lashmeet Matoaka Elementary School. The incident happened after school was let out and buses had left school, but there were still some faculty and students inside the building.

No one was injured during the incident. Deputies are looking for those responsible so that they can talk to them and the safety concerns being close to the school.

The Mercer County Public School’s released the following information on their facebook page:

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.