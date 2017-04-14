    •
    Shots Fired In Beckley

    Rachel AyersBy Apr 14, 2017, 12:47 pm

    Detectives are currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred around 10:30 last night in Beckley, near the 100 block of Missouri Avenue.

    There have not been any injuries reported, however several structures in the area were struck by gunfire. Witnesses indicated that the suspects were last seen fleeing toward the Patch Street area. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
    If you have any information please contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256- 1708 or Crimestoppers.

    Rachel Ayers

