Shots fired at early morning home invasion in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – In the early morning hours on Friday, deputies responded to an apartment in Mercer County which lead to a shots fired call.

The deputy went to Pauli Heights Apartment Complex and Detective Matthew Horn says when the deputy got there, bystanders told him the group of 3 to 4 people ran up into the woods.

The deputy went to follow and then heard a gunshot so close it made his ears ring.

He was, however, not able to locate any people, but Detective Horns says they are noticing a growing home invasion rate in the area.

“It fits the same M.O. that we’ve been having, the other time frames in which 3 or 4 people were running up into the houses and robing people in the wee hours of the morning.”

If you have any information regarding this incident at Pauli Heights Apartments, you are encouraged to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. (304) 487-8364.