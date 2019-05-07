Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Shooting Threat Prompts Lockdown At A High School In McDowell County

Tyler BarkerBy May 07, 2019, 14:58 pm

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Mount View High School was placed on lockdown after a threat was made via Snapchat.

The complaint involved a social media post on Snapchat by a student who attends Mt. View, referencing school shootings.  The post was captured and shared by a third party to the attention of the school’s principal. Upon review, it was determined the post did not include any direct threat or action; however, a lockdown was initiated.

Subsequent searches and interviews did not yield any substantiated threats or weapons; however, two teenage male students involved with the post may be subject to administrative sanctions through the school board.

The lockdown was lifted and the school resumed normal operations.

Further questions should be directed to Carolyn Falin, the Superintendent of Schools for McDowell County. (304) 436-8441.

Tyler Barker

