Shoney’s Opens At Crossroads Mall

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 07, 2019, 17:41 pm

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Shoney’s restaurant opens at crossroads mall.

The popular buffet restaurant opened early this week inside the crossroads mall in Raleigh County.  The new restaurant features Shoney’s traditional cooked-to-order entrées in a full-service setting, with seasonal buffets.

Tennessee–based company, will now serve alcohol at casual-dining chains including the one at crossroads mall.

