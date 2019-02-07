Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Shoney’s Opens At Crossroads Mall
By Tyler BarkerFeb 07, 2019, 17:41 pm
51
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Shoney’s restaurant opens at crossroads mall.
The popular buffet restaurant opened early this week inside the crossroads mall in Raleigh County. The new restaurant features Shoney’s traditional cooked-to-order entrées in a full-service setting, with seasonal buffets.
Tennessee–based company, will now serve alcohol at casual-dining chains including the one at crossroads mall.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com