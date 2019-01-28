FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Shoney’s In Oak Hill Now Closed
By Tyler BarkerJan 28, 2019, 11:24 am
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Shoney’s in Oak Hill is closed.
According to sources, the restaurant closed Sunday, January 27, 2019.
Right now, it is unclear why the restaurant closed at this time. We do know the Shoney’s being built inside Crossroads Malls will not be affected.
