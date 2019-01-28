Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Shoney’s In Oak Hill Now Closed
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Shoney’s In Oak Hill Now Closed

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 28, 2019, 11:24 am

265
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Shoney’s in Oak Hill is closed.

According to sources, the restaurant closed Sunday, January 27, 2019.

Right now, it is unclear why the restaurant closed at this time.  We do know the Shoney’s being built inside Crossroads Malls will not be affected.

Previous PostWyoming County Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing A Teenager
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X