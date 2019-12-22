Sheriff’s office responds to three accidents in one area

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Dispatchers say first responders covered three accidents in one area, all happening within minutes of each other.

Details are limited, but we’re told the first call came in around 6:05 a.m. The accidents involved multiple vehicles on Rt. 460 eastbound at the intersection before the Welcome Center.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton EMS responded to the scene. The cause of the accident and whether anyone was injured is unclear.