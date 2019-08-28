Sheriff’s Office Considers Selling “Mobster-Like” Machine Gun

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – In an effort to raise more funds for the new SWAT team, Sheriff Tommy Bailey is considering the option of selling an antique gun from 1938.

“We have a Thompson machine gun that’s been here for years,” said Bailey. “It’s got some paperwork with it that says it was bought in [1938].”

The gun could be worth up to $50,000. If the sheriff’s office decides to auction the old gun, it would pay for the gear needed to protect SWAT team members in dangerous situations.

