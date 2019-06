WAR, WV (WOAY)- Deputies are searching for a missing man in the War area of McDowell County.

On June 4, 2019 at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies received a missing person complaint in the War area of McDowell County. Billy Joe Baker a White Male DOB: 04-17-1973, height 5’10”, 245 pounds, Brown eyes, Black Hair (some grey) was last seen on May 31st 2019 in the War area.

Any one having information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call 911 or the Sheriffs Office 304-436-8523