Sheriff Van Meter wants to continue serving Raleigh County for another term

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Scott Van Meter has filed to run again for Raleigh County Sheriff.

This will be Van Meter’s second term if elected. He wants to keep the ball rolling, saying he would like to hire more people and continue to rid the streets of drugs.

He says it is the people he works with and the people of Raleigh County who keep him in it.

“I’ve got great people, guys and gals in our department. And the people of the county. There’s a lot of good people in this county,” Sheriff Van Meter said. “They help us out a lot. They are our eyes and our ears, and I appreciate their support of the years and their continued support.”

Van Meter is running as a Democrat and currently has no opponent.