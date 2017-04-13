Sheriff: Two drunk drivers have wreck in Fayette Co.

Advertisement



DANESE, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Two Fayette County men have been arrested following a motor vehicle accident in the Danese area of Fayette County late yesterday afternoon. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these arrests:

During the late afternoon hours of Wednesday, April 12, 2017 notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Loops Road in the Danese area of Fayette County. Upon arrival at the scene Deputies found that a 1986 Ford Mustang driven by Grant Slaughter had been struck by a pickup truck driven by Stephen Brandstetter.

While investigating this collision Deputies found that both Slaughter and Brandstetter were apparently under the influence of alcohol. In addition, Brandstetter’s driver’s license was found to be revoked due to a previous conviction for No Insurance and several previous unpaid citations. Slaughter’s license was found to be revoked due to a previous DUI conviction. Deputies also found that the Ford Mustang driven by Slaughter had been reported as stolen in the State of Virginia on March 24, 2017. Slaughter stated that his daughter had brought this vehicle to him to work on. This claim is still under investigation.

Both Grant Slaughter, age 63, of Danese and Stephen Brandstetter, age 52, also of Danese were arrested and charged with Aggravated DUI due to their extremely high Blood Alcohol Concentrations. They were processed and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail pending their arraignments in the Fayette County Magistrate Court today.

“It is not unusual for Sheriff’s Deputies to investigate motor vehicle collisions where one of the drivers is under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Sheriff Fridley. “We don’t often see collisions where BOTH of the involved drivers are impaired though.”

This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Danese Detachment of the Sheriff’s Office.

