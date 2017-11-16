Sheriff: Raleigh Co. teen chased school bus on ATV waving a rifle

RALEIGH CO., WV (WOAY) — Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyler Scott Conn Wednesday for chasing a school bus on an ATV and waving what appeared to be a rifle.

Three witnesses told investigators that they saw the 18-year-old chasing the bus with the gun.

The bus driver also told deputies the same story – plus said Conn was screaming at the bus. The driver was so concerned about the children’s safety, he kept driving and didn’t drop the kids off.

A mom also became curious when her child didn’t get off the bus, so she followed them. Her story matched up with the three others and the driver’s. She also said Conn was cursing at the bus.

Conn eventually turned onto another street and left.

It happened around 4:00 pm Wednesday on Peach Tree Road.

Deputies eventually caught up with Conn and hauled him off to the Southern Regional Jail. He’s got a $50,000 bond.

