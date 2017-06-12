Sheriff: Mt. Hope woman makes a living buying and selling illegal drugs

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – A Mount Hope woman is in jail after a traffic stop yesterday afternoon. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this arrest:

At approximately 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 11, 2017, Deputy E.A. Shrewsbury of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in the Pax area when he observed a vehicle driven by a female being operated in an erratic manner. Upon running a registration check on the license plates displayed on this vehicle, Deputy Shrewsbury found that these plates had been issued for another vehicle.

When Deputy Shrewsbury attempted to stop this vehicle the driver continued driving for a considerable distance before finally stopping in the area of the Pax Branch Baptist Church. Deputy Shrewsbury identified the driver as Lisa McCune, age 49, of Mount Hope. He found that her driver’s license was suspended due to numerous unpaid citations and that this vehicle was not properly registered and that MS McCune had no insurance on this vehicle. While speaking with MS McCune Deputy Shrewsbury noted that she appeared to be under influence of a controversial substance. This was then corroborated through field sobriety tests.

In continuing this investigation Deputy Shrewsbury called for the assistance of a K-9 Unit. Deputy S.K. Neal responded to the scene and, after his K-9 alerted on the vehicle, Deputies recovered a small quantity of marijuana, Oxycodone pills, approximately $700.00 in cash, a revolver concealed under the driver’s seat and two ledgers detailing drug transactions engaged in by MS McCune. According to the criminal complaint filed by Deputy Shrewsbury in connection with this investigation, MS McCune admitted to purchasing various narcotic prescription pills and then re-selling these pills for a profit and stated that this was how she made her living.

Lisa McCune was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, No Registration, Defective Equipment and Driving on a Suspended License. She was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $30,000.00 bond. This incident remains under investigation by Deputies E.A. Shrewsbury and S.K. Neal of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our efforts to combat the drug problem in Fayette County extend to all of our daily operations,” said Sheriff Fridley. “The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force has been working diligently to identify and arrest drug dealers in our community, and their efforts are paying off. Our Deputies assigned to uniformed patrol also play a role, however. It is through the hard work of Deputies such as Deputy Shrewsbury making vehicle stops and conducting K-9 searches that we are able to identify and arrest not only drug-impaired driver’s, but low-level to mid-level drug dealers as well.”