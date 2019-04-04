Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Sheriff Mike Fridley Urging Seniors To Be Safe During Upcoming Prom Season

Apr 04, 2019

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Local High Schools throughout Fayette County are preparing for their Senior Proms, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is initiating efforts to make sure that everyone stays safe during the upcoming prom season.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts:

Over the upcoming weeks, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies will be visiting each High School in Fayette County to speak with students about safety during prom season. Topics to be discussed will include the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or riding in a vehicle with someone who has been drinking or using drugs- as well as avoiding the dangers of distracted driving, such as texting or talking on a cell phone while driving.

Deputies will be offering graphic illustrations of the results of negligent vehicle operation, including displaying wrecked and mangled vehicles at each High School.

“Senior Prom is something that students look forward to throughout their High School years,” said Sheriff Fridley. “It’s an event that can provide a lifetime of fond memories. Unfortunately, it can also prove to be a night of unspeakable tragedy if students don’t avoid the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse or engage in distracted driving behaviors.”

“Our goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable prom experience for all of our students,” added Sheriff Fridley.

