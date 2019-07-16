Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Sheriff Mike Fridley Reminding Residents Of Free Service

By Jul 16, 2019, 14:03 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley, would like to remind everyone of a free service provided to the public for anyone who has a person in their life who may be prone to wandering off.

Project Lifesaver is a free service that places a tracking bracelet on persons who are prone to wandering, such as Alzheimer’s patients and those with cognitive disabilities. Deputies and fire personnel in the county are trained and equipped with tracking devices that allows them to quickly locate persons who have wandered off in a timely fashion.

Caretakers who are interested in signing up a loved one with the Project Lifesaver program can inquire at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department to begin the screening process.

Programmatic oversight is provided by Corporal R.V. Neal, Deputy R.M. Fox and Deputy K.D. Spears of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

